Aditi Rao Hydari gives 'Cham Cham' vibes wearing tunic top, sheer skirt and traditional payal to Cannes beach

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion has always been an amalgamation of comfort and style. This year, the actress attended the Cannes Film Festival, and during this, her looks were worth admiring. Embracing the easy, breezy monsoon vibes, the actress got into a quick photoshoot, dressed in a checkered tunic top and a long sheer skirt. Want to know the details of her look? Then, let’s dive in.

Advertisement

The Heeramandi actress wore a dark blue and black checkered tunic top featuring a sleeveless design and a deep round neckline that looked both comfy and stylish. With its loose fit, the top seamlessly cascaded into an asymmetrical hemline that effortlessly flowed with the wind. The edge of the top added a playful and modern twist to her look, making it a perfect fashion inspiration for a fun day at the beach.

The interesting element in her look was the sheer full-length skirt she paired with the tunic top. Sticking to a dark blue and black theme, she opted for a blue sheer skirt adorned with an all-over black floral print.

Drawing attention to her outfit and accessories, she styled her hair in a neat bun. But it was her jewelry that truly stood out. The oxidized ear cuffs served as a statement piece, paired perfectly with a matching ring. Adding a desi touch to her beach look, she wore an oxidized anklet (payal) that created a soothing sound with every step.

Advertisement

We are always fans of Aditi’s flawless glow, and when she opted for subtle makeup, her beauty was truly mind-blowing. She accentuated her radiant skin with a natural shade of lipstick, a hint of blush on her cheeks, and soft-toned eyeshadow. Defined brows and curled eyelashes added a polished finish.

Along with her stunning Cannes look, Aditi Rao Hydari’s off-screen outfit was also too awesome to ignore. By pairing the tunic top with traditional anklet and earrings, she effortlessly elevated her monsoon photoshoot to the next level.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur shows how to style trench coat with satin shirt and black formal pants for ultimate CEO vibes