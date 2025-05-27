5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Rani Mukerji opts for comfort wear at airport, Aditi Rao Hydari makes 1st appearance after Cannes 2025

Just like most days, the paparazzi were busy spotting Bollywood celebrities out and about in Mumbai. Earlier, Rani Mukerji was papped jetting off to an undisclosed location from the city’s airport. Later, Aditi Rao Hydari cutely posed for the shutterbugs after making headlines with her Cannes 2025 appearance. Take a look at some big celebrity sightings of the day!

1. Rani Mukerji opts for comfort wear at the airport

The OG diva of B-town, Rani Mukerji, is an epitome of grace. Recently, the Mardaani actress brought smiles to the faces of her fans when she was spotted at Mumbai airport. The senior Bollywood star ditched fancy clothes and decided to don comfortable attire for ease of travel.

The queen of Tinsel Town turned up in an all-black co-ord set which she paired with basic black footwear and an expensive matching handbag. With her hair tied in a bun and sporting power glasses, she posed for the shutterbugs with a smile.

2. Aditi Rao Hydari makes 1st appearance after Cannes 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari recently attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025. After making a head-turning appearance at the film and fashion festival, the Heeramandi actress is back in town. Post serving fashionable looks on the global platform, Aditi went with a basic brown matching set with no makeup and a high bun for running errands in the city.

3. Ali Fazal showers love on his aide

In the pouring Mumbai rains, Ali Fazal left home to fulfill his work commitments. But to keep him dry and comfortable, he had his assistant by his side. As the paparazzi spotted him rushing out of his car to a safe space, the Mirzapur actor made sure to make his aide feel special by happily posing with him and appreciating his efforts.

4. Alaya F stuns in a stylish look

Yet again, Alaya F proved she is a B-town diva with impeccable fashion sense. On May 26, 2025, the actress was spotted arriving at an event in stunning attire. The Srikanth actor rocked a silver breastplate with a black satin skirt.

5. Zayed Khan looks dapper in a well-fitted suit

Zayed Khan, known for featuring in movies like Main Hoon Na, Dus, and Anjaana Anjaani, made a stylish appearance at an event. He was seen donning a white shirt underneath a black suit.

