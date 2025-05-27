Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bold scenes for Tripti Dimri in Spirit Dhadak 2 Release Date Housefull 5 Trailer Hrithik Roshan impressed by Rakesh Roshan Cocktail Re-release Ishaan Khatter Maa Bipasha Basu Jism

5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Rani Mukerji opts for comfort wear at airport, Aditi Rao Hydari makes 1st appearance after Cannes 2025

Rani Mukerji chose comfort over fashion as she graced the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Aditi Rao Hydari, Ali Fazal, Alaya F, and others were spotted in the city.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on May 27, 2025  |  12:27 AM IST |  11K
5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Rani Mukerji opts for comfort wear at airport, Aditi Rao Hydari makes 1st appearance after Cannes 2025
PC: Viral Bhayani

Just like most days, the paparazzi were busy spotting Bollywood celebrities out and about in Mumbai. Earlier, Rani Mukerji was papped jetting off to an undisclosed location from the city’s airport. Later, Aditi Rao Hydari cutely posed for the shutterbugs after making headlines with her Cannes 2025 appearance. Take a look at some big celebrity sightings of the day!

Advertisement

1. Rani Mukerji opts for comfort wear at the airport

The OG diva of B-town, Rani Mukerji, is an epitome of grace. Recently, the Mardaani actress brought smiles to the faces of her fans when she was spotted at Mumbai airport. The senior Bollywood star ditched fancy clothes and decided to don comfortable attire for ease of travel.

The queen of Tinsel Town turned up in an all-black co-ord set which she paired with basic black footwear and an expensive matching handbag. With her hair tied in a bun and sporting power glasses, she posed for the shutterbugs with a smile.

PC: Viral Bhayani

2. Aditi Rao Hydari makes 1st appearance after Cannes 2025

Aditi Rao Hydari recently attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025. After making a head-turning appearance at the film and fashion festival, the Heeramandi actress is back in town. Post serving fashionable looks on the global platform, Aditi went with a basic brown matching set with no makeup and a high bun for running errands in the city.

Advertisement

PC: Viral Bhayani

3. Ali Fazal showers love on his aide

In the pouring Mumbai rains, Ali Fazal left home to fulfill his work commitments. But to keep him dry and comfortable, he had his assistant by his side. As the paparazzi spotted him rushing out of his car to a safe space, the Mirzapur actor made sure to make his aide feel special by happily posing with him and appreciating his efforts.

PC: Viral Bhayani

4. Alaya F stuns in a stylish look

Yet again, Alaya F proved she is a B-town diva with impeccable fashion sense. On May 26, 2025, the actress was spotted arriving at an event in stunning attire. The Srikanth actor rocked a silver breastplate with a black satin skirt.

PC: Viral Bhayani

5. Zayed Khan looks dapper in a well-fitted suit

Zayed Khan, known for featuring in movies like Main Hoon Na, Dus, and Anjaana Anjaani, made a stylish appearance at an event. He was seen donning a white shirt underneath a black suit.

Advertisement

PC: Viral Bhayani

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Why is Sonu Sood trending on social media? Know about investigation against him for violating traffic rules in Spiti

Credits: Viral Bhayani
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & J...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles