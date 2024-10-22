EXCLUSIVE: Suriya recalls advice given by Rajinikanth on a flight; Siva spills beans on possible collab between Kanguva actor and Ajith Kumar

Suriya’s much-awaited movie Kanguva with director Siva is set to release on November 14, 2024. As the promotions are going in full swing, the actor and director were roped in for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

In the Masterclass interview, Suriya was asked about how he has taken risks in his career even releasing Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim directly on OTT while others were confused about film releases.

In response to the same, the actor said, “Rajinikanth sir once in a flight said you are a hero and you are also an actor, you have to balance both. You can’t do an action film or a commercial film and just get comfortable. There has to be a balance between choices, they expect both out of you.”

“Somewhere that is still staying in my mind. I don’t know, maybe this was back 20 years ago when he casually just put it in my mind. So, I would want to entertain people. I would want to do a Singam, I would want to do a 7aam Arivu or Jai Bhim. I would want to do both,” the actor continued.

Suriya also revealed how his daughter asked him how he did Singam and Jai Bhim, highlighting how they both are contrasting in nature. The actor also called himself lucky and blessed to have directors still approach him with such scripts.

In the same interaction, director Siva was also questioned about the possibility of Suriya and Ajith Kumar collaborating on a film as the director has now worked with both stars. In response, the director said, “The script should demand, especially having two big stars, unique in every aspect. So, the script should have that demand and god willing, if I can write a script like that…then why not.”

Check out the Pinkvilla interview ft. Suriya and Siva:

Continuing the same response, Suriya revealed how any actor would love to work with director Siva. The actor said, “I recently met and he said, Ippa theriyutha, naa yean Siva sir ae vidalla enn! (translates to, You now know why I never let Siva sir leave me). Once you work with him, you wouldn’t want to let go of him and you’d feel jealous when he works with another actor.”

