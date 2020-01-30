EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani on party sequences in Malang: It was a very different and nice experience

Malang actress Disha Patani gets candid about the shooting of Mohit Suri directorial and reveals she had fun shooting for the party sequences in the movie.

, who is gearing up for Mohit Suri’s Malang, has set the temperatures soaring with her stunning avatar in the movie. From her bikini-clad avatar to her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur, the adventure sports and foot-tapping, Malang has all the reasons to become the talk of the town. Apart from these elements, the party sequences in the songs and trailer of Malang have also been grabbing attention. Talking about the same, Disha revealed that she enjoyed shooting the party sequences for the movie.

In her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the Bharat actress stated that it was fun to witness the beachside parties where different kind of people from across the world were seen partying and bonding with each other. “I enjoyed all the party sequences because we had a lot of people in the shoot and it was so nice to see how you have different kinds of people from all across the world coming together and bonding. We actually shot for different parties which were a little different from regular ones. So for me, this was the first time, I saw something like this and it was a very different and nice experience”, Disha was quoted saying about the shoot.

To note, Malang, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles will unveil different shades of every character and the riveting trailer gave a glimpse of these shades which left the audience wanting for more. Interestingly, while Disha will be collaborating with Aditya for the first time in the Mohit Suri directorial, the latter’s beast mode avatar in the trailer has also been making the heads turn. After creating a substantial buzz in the town, Malang will be hitting the screens on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

