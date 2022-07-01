EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for a comedy

Over the years, Varun Dhawan has been a part of comedies and romantic comedies like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1 to name some, which got him a fan base in the families and masses. And the actor seems to be getting back to that space real soon. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Varun Dhawan is in conversations with the hit filmmaker, Anees Bazmee for an out and out comic entertainer.

According to a source, Varun and Anees have been planning a probable collaboration for a while now and things are finally on track. "They recently met and discussed the idea of teaming up on a comic caper. They will be doing the film once their current commitments are wrapped up," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that both Varun and Anees share a great bond despite not having worked together till date.

"Anees Bhai has written over 15 films for David Dhawan, and is now all excited to make his maiden collaboration with Varun a special venture. Having acted in David Dhawan comedies, this would be a new world of humour for Varun, and even he is looking forward to the film. If all goes as planned, the comic caper will go on floors by next year end," added the source. Anees has multiple ideas that suit Varun's personality, and he will get into developing them soon. The filmmaker's next is going to be the sequel to 2005 blockbuster, No Entry, with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

"The Varun Dhawan starrer will be his next after No Entry 2," informed the source. We reached out to Anees Bazmee for his comment on the development. The director confirmed that he is looking forward to working with Varun, but didn't delve into much details. He exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Yes, definitely I want to make a film with Varun. I have written so many films for his father, David Saab and have known Varun since he was a 6 year old kid. We had even spent a lot of time on the sets of Aankhen back in the early 90s. He is a fantastic actor with good comic timing."

The director, who is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 added, "We met recently and spoke about the idea of collaborating. Right now, I am on the lookout for the right story for our collaboration. We share an emotional bond, and hence, our first film together needs to have a fantastic script. You will know it at the right time." And finally, when can one expect the announcement on this? "Very soon," he signs off. Anees is known for comic capers like No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is King, Ready, Welcome Back and more recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Direction aside, he has been on board multiple David Dhawan hits from the 90s in capacity of a writer. And it's certainly going to be life coming a full circle, as he gears up for direct Jr. Dhawan aka. Varun. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

