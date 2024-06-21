Did you know Ishq Vishk Rebound’s Jibraan Khan’s father Feroz Khan played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat?

Ishq Vishk Rebound has just hit theaters today. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. The story revolves around three best friends, Raghav (Rohit Saraf), Sanya (Pashmina Roshan), and Sahir (Jibraan Khan), whose lives take a dramatic turn when love enters the equation.

But did you know that Jibraan Khan’s father, Feroz Khan, played the role of Arjun in the popular Indian television series Mahabharat?

Yes, you heard it right. The screening of the film Ishq Vishk Rebound was held last night (June 20), and fans were surprised to learn that Jibraan Khan is the son of Feroz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. Undoubtedly, Feroz Khan made a name for himself in the industry with his portrayal of Arjun.

Besides playing the role of Arjun in Mahabharat, Feroz Khan has acted in several Bollywood films, including Swayam Krushi, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Mohabbat among many others.

Jibraan Khan credits father Feroz Khan for inspiring his acting career

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Jibraan Khan had said, “This industry as good as it is, is also very brutal. But to get something on your own merit is wonderful. My father played Arjun in Mahabharat, he is the reason why I branched out into acting as a kid. I did ads and then acting. It took my three years to get a good film to assist on, that was Brahmastra, and that was again on my merit. Even now, it is my own struggle, so I am liking it.”

For the unversed, Jibraan Khan started acting from childhood and is fondly remembered for playing the role of Krish, the son of Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol), in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

About Mahabharat

This iconic show Mahabharat, which originally aired in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was a major hit and is considered one of the most influential adaptations of the ancient Indian epic. Feroz Khan's portrayal of Arjun was widely appreciated and remains memorable for many fans of the series.

It's said that in the late '80s, trains in various parts of the country would pause for an hour on Sundays, as people gathered around TVs to watch the latest episode of "Mahabharat." The BR Chopra series had such a profound impact that it united the nation, at least for an hour each week. Years later, during the pandemic, the show made a return to television screens, allowing people to reconnect with Hindu mythology in its finest form.

