Has Alia Bhatt legally become 'Alia Kapoor' post-marriage to Ranbir? Look at 6 Bollywood actresses who chose their husbands' surnames

Alia Bhatt recently left all her fans jaw-dropping with her gorgeous appearances at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. The actress, who consistently manages to turn heads with her fashion sense, won many hearts with her global appearance. Even after the prestigious event is over, she is in the news yet again for something that happened at Cannes.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress appears to have legally changed her name after marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, as evident in her latest blog, which provided an insight into her behind-the-scenes moments from the event.

What is Alia Bhatt's new legal name?

In a quick glimpse from her vlog, which gives an insight into her getting ready to slay the red carpet, eagle-eyed fans spotted a sweet welcome message. Alia Bhatt stood right in front of it in the clip, and the welcome note from the hotel read as, 'Dear Alia Kapoor'.

This is a clear indication that the actress has now officially changed her name from Alia Bhatt to Alia Kapoor. Earlier, the actress had expressed her desire to adopt her husband's last name, Ranbir Kapoor, and add Kapoor to her name. But now with this change, we can only wait for her to officially announce it or see the credits of her next film.

Which other Bollywood actresses have changed their names legally after marriage?

Aishwarya Rai changed her name to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and this change is reflected in the film credits and official documents as well. The next one on this list is Kareena Kapoor, who adopted her husband's last name, Saif Ali Khan, and became Kareena Kapoor Khan officially.

Sonam Kapoor has changed her name to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Instagram and in legal documents following her wedding to Anand Ahuja. Priyanka Chopra has officially changed her name to include the Jonas. This appears on every global performance she makes, every movie poster, and everywhere in tabloids.

Shilpa Shetty too legally adopted hubby Raj Kundra's last name and became Shilpa Shetty Kundra legally. Genelia has also legally changed her name and is now known as Genelia Deshmukh.

