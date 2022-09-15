EXCLUSIVE: Firoz Nadiadwala’s Mahabharat to be a Pan World film; Will be released in 20 languages

The source insists that the film will release in 15 international languages including English, Thai, Mandarin, Spanish, and many more. “Mahabharat will see a release in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada – apart from the 15 international languages. The filmmaker envisions making the story of Indian culture, and Indian emotions reach out to a global audience. While the core star-cast of the film will comprise of Indian actors, the technical team will boast of international names,” the source informed, adding further that the visual effect team, the background score team, and the action crew will be hired from the West.

A couple of days back, the internet was taken by storm with a piece of news that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make Mahabharat in 5D with some of the top actors of Indian cinema. While many didn’t believe in it, thinking its too good to be true, we hear that Firoz is indeed planning to make a feature film on the epic, Mahabharat . According to sources, the filmmaker is working on an on-screen Mahabharat adaptation for approximately 13 years now. “Firoz wants to make the first Pan World Film of Hindi Cinema,” revealed a source close to the producer.

One of the insiders has seen the pre-production aspects of Firoz’s film and claims that this would be the biggest Indian film to date. “The screenplay has been devised as per multiple technical facets based on their role. Every department will have a script as per their responsibility,” the source shared. Firoz is positioning Mahabharat as an Indian Tale where the Right wins over the Might. “Mahabharat: Right Over Might – that’s what the film is called.”

Interestingly, Firoz Nadiadwala’s father, AG Nadiadwala had made Mahabharat back in 1965 featuring Pradeep Kumar, Padmini, and Dara Singh. Firoz’s Mahabharat will release exactly 60 years after his father’s rendition of the tale. “Mahabharat will go on floors by 2024 end/early 2025 and hit the big screen by December 2025. While it will be high on VFX, the stunts will do done with real weapons and set up,” the source concluded. Mahabharat will be the first epic across the globe to release in 5D with an estimated budget to north of Rs 500 crore.

Mahabharat aside, Firoz is also planning to make Hera Pheri 3 soon with his 3 leads, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the casting of this epic saga as also Hera Pheri 3.

