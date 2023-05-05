Welcome 3 EXCLUSIVE: Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in consideration to play the female lead

Welcome and Welcome Back produced by Firoz Nadiadwala is one of the most popular comedy film franchises in India. Ever since reports of its third part in the making have surfaced, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about this much-awaited project. The first part headlined by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Mallika Sherawat was released in 2007, and its follow-up was unveiled eight years later where John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah had lead the cast. Now, Pinkvilla has an exciting update on Welcome 3.

We have heard that the makers are considering Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta to play one of the leading ladies in the movie. “The Welcome series is a big franchise and the makers have a pivotal role for Nandini Gupta in part three. Initial conversations with her team have already begun, however, it will take a while before things are formalized on paper because the makers are presently focused on Hera Pheri 3. However, Welcome 3 is not very far in the future, and the casting process and other pre-production work for it has already begun,” informs a source close to the development.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Entertainment blocks Eid 2024 for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Meanwhile, in February this year Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had officially reunited to shoot for Hera Pheri 3’s special promo. Pinkvilla earlier had also exclusively reported that Hera Pheri 3 will begin with the climax of Phir Hera Pheri, post which the narrative will take a leap and will take the three central characters on an international journey of guns and mafia. Firoz Nadiadwala is also making Awara Pagal Deewana 2.

We reached out to Firoz Nadiadwala for confirmation. However, we haven’t heard back from him.