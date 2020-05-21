EXCLUSIVE: Aham Sharma on working with Shaheer Sheikh, his show Mahabharat and more

Aham Sharma gets talking about all things Mahabharat, recalling fond memories, time spent with the team and also, what is his plan of action going ahead. Read on to know what did he have to say.

Mahabharat is back on our screens right now and all the actors have taken this time to reminisce those days when they were working on the show. Actor Aham Sharma took on the pivotal role of Karna in the show and he definitely garnered a lot of applause for his stint. Recalling how the show happened to him, he told us, "I got a call from the Swastik Production casting team and they wanted me to audition for Karna’s character. They felt I am apt for the part. So I went to give an audition. I had a certain understanding of Karna’s character. So, I auditioned and they liked it. And, after that, we had a few more look test and finally, I was on board and the role was offered to me. This is how the show happened to me."

On being asked if there is any incident that has stayed with you ever since the show, he says, "The whole experience of Mahabharat is very special. And it is going to be special always. Because I believe a project like Mahabharat is once in a lifetime opportunity, where you get to know so many talented people and work with them in one single project. We had so much fun together on the sets because we all were stationed away from Mumbai. We all worked really hard. It feels so good that we all of us got recognition and appreciation for different parts."

He further added, "If I talk about one particularly memorable moment, I remember a sequence where I had to come to rescue Duryodhan, Dushasan, and Shakuni. They were captured by Jarasandh. Suddenly I reached the location at 6 am and was told to ride a horse. I was ok because I knew how to ride the horse though I was not fluent. But I knew how to do it, I could manage somehow. But the acting director said “ok the scene is that you come on a horse firing arrows which means I will not be able to hold the horse with my hands. It's just that I am balancing, sitting on the top of the horse and just horse is galloping at full speed and I am firing arrows. So, that was quite a challenge as I was not very good at riding horses. That was the day, I requested the production team that I need a horse to practice and they were generous enough to provide me with a horse. I became fluent pretty soon but yes, shoot that sequence was quite challenging for me."

We quipped him about his camaraderie with Shaheer Sheikh, to which he adds, "It was great working with Shaheer absolutely. Though, we did not have many scenes together because we would work in different units and at different locations. But whenever we met and we had scenes together, we had great fun. We had a great time in Indonesia also. On Mahabharat, it was absolutely a great experience working with all of them. It was just remarkable. Whenever we shoot together on a project, it becomes like a family. We spend so much time together. And I miss those times. Life in Mumbai is such that everybody gets busy with their own lives. But whenever we get the opportunity to meet, we start from where we left. It’s like the bond, the warmth, and the affection, everything remains right there. It’s still very intact."

Ask him about his plan of action going ahead, in terms of work and otherwise, he says, "As of now, I just hope and pray to get things normal again nd ‘s see we all get the opportunity to go back to our daily regular life. Workwise, I have been working on something before the lockdown. I will talk about it when the time is right and when I am allowed to speak about it. Let’s see when things start again. Like I said, as of now the most important thing is that things become normal and back to track."

