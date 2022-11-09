EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and director Ahmed Khan in talks for Firoz Nadiadwala’s Awara Paagal Deewana 2

Yesterday, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay Kumar has plans to revive three of his most loved franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Paagal Deewana – with producer Firoz Nadiadwala. A source close to the development had informed that Akshay and Firoz have had multiple meetings in the last few months to get everything in place for these projects. Pinkvilla now has another update on one of these exciting movies. We have heard that Akshay and Firoz are in talks with filmmaker Ahmed Khan to direct Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

“Akshay, Ahmed and Firoz’s association goes back a long way. In fact, Ahmed had even worked as a choreographer on Awara Paagal Deewana, so he understands the project. The trio is presently working to develop an apt idea for the sequel, after which they will start working on the script. However, they are not rushing into it and are giving it their all, as they want to do complete justice to the original,” informs a source in the know. The 2002 original was helmed by Vikram Bhatt, and had also featured Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Aarti Chabria, Preeti Jhangiani, and Amrita Arora, among many others.