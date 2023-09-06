EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala come together for Awara Paagal Deewana 2

Firoz Nadiadwala is on a roll. The producer is all gearing up to revive 3 of his most memorable franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Paagal Deewana – and it’s all work in progress on the three films at this point of time. While Welcome 3 will be the first in the lot to go on floors with Akshay Kumar and a gang of 20 plus actors, Firoz is simultaneously working on the other two films – Hera Pheri 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Firoz Nadiadwala is partnering with Bhushan Kumar for the second instalment of Awara Paagal Deewana.

Bhushan Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala team up on action comedy APD 2

According to a source close to the development, Bhushan Kumar, Firoz Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan are working together to make the biggest action comedy of Hindi Cinema. “APD 2 is in the planning stage with the three stakeholders – Bhushan, Firoz and Ahmed – working day and night to bring it to life. From getting top technicians on board for the action sequences, to having several script writing sessions to get comic quotient on the point – it’s all working in progress for APD 2,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Bhushan and Firoz are excited to team up to take the Awara Paagal Deewana franchise forward.

For those unaware, Bhushan and Firoz’ bond goes back in the 80s and the two have been colleagues and friends ever since then. Akshay Kumar will be leading the Awara Paagal Deewana sequel too, much like Welcome and Hera Pheri. Welcome 3 is presently in the pre-production stage and is titled Welcome To The Jungle. It’s touted to be a one of its kind adventure comedy and will go on floors in the coming few months.

Welcome 3 set to release on Christmas 2024

The caper is set to release during the Christmas 2024 weekend and rides on a strong ensemble of Akshay Kumar with Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Firoz Nadiadwala inks a 2-film deal with Jio; Ready to partner on Welcome 3, and Hera Pheri 3