Exclusive: Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor is staying in Goregaon as Alia Bhatt looks after wedding prep in Bandra

The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is the talk of the town. While some reports suggest the couple will marry each other on 14th April, others claim 17th April. However, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the actors will tie the knot on 15th April.

Talking about our groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, the Kapoor lad is busy shooting right now for filmmaker Luv Ranjan next in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. A source close to the actor revealed that Ranbir is staying at Hotel Westin for the last two days. According to the source, the Barfi actor has professional commitments both before and after the wedding. Hence, mommy dearest Neetu Kapoor and to-be bride Alia Bhatt are managing all the wedding preparation at their Bandra abode.

Post the wedding of the year, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to head to Himachal Pradesh by the end of this month to kick off work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Alia Bhatt has wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani schedule. She has kept herself free for their wedding next week. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji will be their first film together as husband and wife.

