EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to marry on 15th April & it has Kapoors' lucky no '8' connection

With so many dates and information on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's hush-hush wedding floating out there, many are already tired of reading the articles. But, Pinkvilla has got you covered. We have with us a very big report on the lovebirds' actual wedding date and the 'logic' behind the date.

The much-awaited wedding of the power couple Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt is just around the corner. Pinkvilla was the first one to reveal about the wedding, which is taking place at the Kapoors' ancestral house 'RK House' in Chembur. Since then, the media has been behind this Big Fat Wedding to dig out the information. But now, there is a slight change in the plan, Ranbir Kapoor & family's Mehendi function on 13th April will take place at RK House.

We waited patiently for our reliable source to confirm the original date of Ranbir Alia's wedding. And no, neither it's happening on the 14th of April nor on the 17th of April. While the couple has been extremely hush-hush about their entire wedding announcement, things could not be hidden from us. Our well-placed source spills the beans that Alia will marry Ranbir Kapoor on April 15th, 2022.

As per our source, following a Punjabi tradition, the duo will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night, which means on the 16th early morning. After varmala, the couple will give photos to the media.

Logic behind 16th to be wedding date

And here's why Kapoor Khandaan chose the 16th to be the date for the couple to wed. The logic behind this date is- As we all know, the Kapoor trio (Rishi, Neetu & Ranbir's) obsession with the Number 8. So, as per information, on the 15th night (16th Morning) Ranbir Kapoor will take pheras with his ladylove Alia Bhatt under the stars. Now, when you add 16 (date)+4(month)+2022(year)=2042. And now, when you add 2042, i.e= 2+0+4+2, it makes it '8', which is the lucky number of Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor. That's quite a logic now, we must say!!

Date of Wedding Festivities

The wedding festivities are to begin from 13th April and continue till 15th April. On the 13th, the Mehendi function will take place at her home in Bandra (Vaastu).

On 14th Haldi/Sangeet at Vaastu.

The Big Day- On the 15th, when the wedding will take place.

The reception will take place at the RK House in Chembur, the date is not decided yet.

The invitee's list will have the close relatives and families of the couple, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, along with extremely close friend circle like Ayan Mukherjee, Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan, and many more.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Like Rishi & Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too will wed at RK House in April