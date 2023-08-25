EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Alia Bhat, Sharvari will commence YRF spy film; to undergo 3 months intense prep

In July, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Aditya Chopra is expanding his YRF Spy Universe further and has signed on Alia Bhatt to headline a big-budget action entertainer. The film marks Yash Raj Films' first female-led spy movie and the eighth in their fabled Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and the upcoming Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan. Alia has now been joined by Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari in this yet-untitled action spectacle, and we are now privy to the news that they will commence shooting for it in the first half of 2024.

"Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will play YRF's first supercool lady spies, joining the biggest male superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in what stands as India's most successful movie universe. Given the film's dynamic, action-packed nature, both Alia and Sharvari will undergo a rigorous three-month preparation regimen for their action sequences. This will include training in mixed martial arts. The film will be made on a huge scale and requires both actresses to be in prime physical condition, ready for the demanding action sequences they will tackle together. They will start their prep after finishing their current commitments," a source close to the development told us.

Alia Bhatt to finish two films before starting the YRF spy movie

Alia and Sharvari will commence shooting for this action entertainer in around May 2024 in Mumbai, and will also be shot at multiple international locations. The film is currently in the developmental stage and will go into pre-production at the end of this year. Alia is expected to wrap Vasan Bala's prisionbreak film with Dharma Productions as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra before fully dedicating her attention to the YRF production. She starts Bala's thriller next month in Mumbai, while Bhansali's ambitious musical co-starring Ranveer Singh is scheduled to go on floors early next year. Sharvari, meanwhile, is currently shooting with John Abraham for Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa.

The YRF Spy Universe’s immediate offerings are the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3, which is slated to release this Diwali. War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani goes on floors in November. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Tiger vs. Pathaan is scheduled to get off the ground early next year.