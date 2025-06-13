Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan sell their Mumbai properties, 240 sq ft apartment transaction done for Rs 80 lakh

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father and producer-director Rakesh Roshan are currently grabbing the headlines. The duo recently sold their three apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West, raking in a total of Rs 6.75 crore. For a 240 sq ft apartment, a transaction was done for Rs 80 lakh.

As per property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards, the three flats were located in two different buildings. Hrithik Roshan sold a compact 240 sq ft apartment in Raheja Classique for Rs 80 lakh. The deal was registered on May 17, incurring Rs 4.80 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 in registration costs.

Meanwhile, his father Rakesh Roshan also sold two of his properties in Mumbai’s Andheri West. One of them, a 1,025 sq ft flat located in Veejays Niwas CHS Limited, was sold to Sonali Ajmera for a whopping amount of 3.75 crore. The deal was officially recorded on May 25, with Rs 18.75 lakh paid in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 in registration fees, as per the report.

Apart from this, he also sold an apartment of 625 sq ft in Raheja Classique, also in Andheri West. This property was purchased by three buyers for Rs 2.20 crore. The sale was finalized on May 17 and included a stamp duty of Rs 13.20 lakh and the same Rs 30,000 as registration charges.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming actioner, War 2. Well, not just this, he also has the much-awaited film Krrish 4 in his lineup.

Earlier, while talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan confirmed the same and said, “I am passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me.” He further revealed that Aditya Chopra will step in as the producer.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Jackson Wang Exclusive Interview: 'Hrithik Roshan is a big legendary star as himself'