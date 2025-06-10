When SS Rajamouli apologized for claiming that ‘Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas’

SS Rajamouli has been considered one of the maverick filmmakers over the years. He has delivered some of the biggest hits at the box office and has collaborated with so many leading stars.

However, the RRR creator once stirred a lot of controversy when he ended up comparing two talented actors, Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas.

When SS Rajamouli said Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas

During an old film event, SS Rajamouli drew attention when he remarked how watching Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom 2 initially made him crave such heroes and films in the Telugu industry as well.

However, he then remarked that after watching Prabhas’ performance in his film Billa, he was convinced that the Bollywood heartthrob is nothing compared to the Baahubali actor.

SS Rajamouli said, “I just saw the songs, poster, and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to a Hollywood level."

SS Rajamouli claimed no malice and apologized for his statement against Hrithik

Years later, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards red carpet, the filmmaker revisited his choice of words and apologized sincerely.

In his words, “It was long, long back... I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words wasn't good; I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him; I respect him a lot. It is long back."

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ successful collaboration

Well, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas have collaborated to deliver one of the greatest films of Indian cinema with the Baahubali franchise. Both parts of the film not only attained pan-India success but also struck gold with their recognition worldwide.

SS Rajamouli’s next big venture with SSMB29

Moving forward, after two smashing successes with Baahubali and RRR, the filmmaker is gearing up for yet another big venture titled SSMB29.

Rajamouli is collaborating with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran for this upcoming project, which is deemed to be a globe-trotting adventure.

