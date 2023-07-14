EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra expands YRF Spy Universe; Alia Bhatt to headline 8th film of India's biggest IP

The YRF Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest IP of Indian Cinema with the biggest of the superstars coming on board the franchise. The universe started back in 2012 and it has been a journey full of blockbusters starting with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, which went ahead to become the highest-grossing Hindi Film of all time. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the universe is set to expand further as Aditya Chopra is now planning a big-budget action spectacle with Alia Bhatt as a female spy.

Alia Bhatt to Headline YRF’s Female-Led Spy Film

“Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Alia will be presented in a never seen better avatar in this yet untitled actioner.

“Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before,” the source added.

The YRF Spy Universe Film with Alia Bhatt goes on floors in 2024

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Hindi Cinema and is excited to come on board the biggest IP of Indian Cinema. “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine,” the source added.

The yet-untitled film will go on floors in 2024 and is at present in the development and pre-production stage. It’s touted to be the 8th film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan. While the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 is slated to release this Diwali, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani goes on floors in November. The epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan is all ready to go on floors next year.

With as many as 4 films in the coming two years, the YRF Spy Universe is ready to expand at an unimaginable level.

