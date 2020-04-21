EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan REVEALS she did many workshops to get the accent right for SmartPhone: I had a great time

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan opens up on doing workshops for her short film SmartPhone. Read on.

Much to everyone's delight, 's much-awaited short film SmartPhone will be releasing on the 24th of April on digital platform Ullu, amid lockdown. The actress will be seen in a never seen before avatar as a villager. For any actress, going de-glam on screen has always been a challenge. We have seen recently to aced the role of a villager in Sui Dhaaga, Hina Khan takes a cue from the same for SmartPhone where she is seen acing the role of Suman, a girl from Kanpur who is sent to Mumbai post marriage.

SmartPhone is a film based on the lives of a married couple Suman (Hina Khan) and Chandan (Kunal Roy Kapoor) who is transferred to Mumbai from where Suman’s journey begins in a metro city. Opening up on working with Kunal and Akshay Oberoi in the movie, Hina told Pinkvilla, "I had a great experience working with everyone on this project. Kunal is such a flawless actor; there is so much to learn from him. Akshay, needless to say, is a fabulous actor as well. I had a great time working with both of them. Our director Ankush helped me a lot with my accent for this role, we sat for many workshop sessions with the writer of this film as well for getting the accent right. I had a great time working on this short film.”

Take a look at the teaser here:

The actress worked a lot to get the North accent right. Apart from this, Hina has many other projects lined up. If everything goes right, she might walk the red carpet for Cannes again this year. The Film Festival has been pushed further in view of the coronavirus outbreak and if reports suggest, might take place in September.

