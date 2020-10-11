EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan shares there's a class divide between TV and film industry: We're looked at as mazdoors

A reputed editor of a Bollywood magazine had shared her red carpet picture and questioned if Cannes had become Chandivali, sending the entire TV fraternity into a tizzy. Hina reveals how Rocky made her feel at ease with the situation that also brought out the glaring class divide that exists; watch video.

Last year, made a huge splash as she sashayed down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She grabbed headlines for all the right, as well as wrong reasons. While the Bigg Boss star left everyone stunned with her poise and confidence, she also faced a lot of brickbats from a certain section of the media. A top editor made fun of her presence at Cannes and asked, "When did Cannes become Chandivali", referring to the class divide between the TV and film industry.

Ask her about it and she laughs, "Yes, TV is always looked down upon. It's sad because these are the same people who literally use us and our platform to promote their own projects. TV has the maximum reach. It shows how there's a lot of classism and class divide that exists between the two industries. TV actors are looked at as mazdoors, they work their *** off, do double shifts everyday almost. They always tell us that we act over the top. But that's the demand of our audience. Give us a chance and let us prove ourselves. We can do the subtle acting, too."

After the whole Cannes fiasco, the entire TV fraternity and even a large section of the film industry too voiced their support for Hina. In fact, introduced her as a top Indian star at the Cannes gala. "She is someone who I always look up to. She treated me so well and it didn't end there. She is still in touch with me. A lot of Indian designers didn't want to give me clothes and that was the sad reality. I had to opt for designers abroad and they love me. They are always messaging me and appreciating me. They don't do these discriminations." About the whole Chandivali comment, Hina says it was boyfriend Rocky who helped her get over it. "I have to give credit to Rocky because it was he who told me that it's all good, you were right, they are talking about you. You made the noise and that's what matters," she signs off.

Watch her explosive chat right here:

