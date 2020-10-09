EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan's SHOCKING confession: I lost out on films because of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Talking about how she has always been judged for her TV stint, Hina shares why the classism between TV and films should vanish. Watch her exclusive video interview inside.

truly is one of the topmost actors we have in the country today. Although she started off as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a character she played for over 8 years and enjoyed supreme stardom on the small screen. But she reveals that the show also stereotyped her and boxed her in a particular zone, which she had to break out of.

During our conversation right after the release of her music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye, which has already crossed 25 million views on YouTube, she shares her story of struggle. Hina tells us, "I got my first television show with just one audition, it was easy. But my struggle began after that. There are a lot of ups and downs that you see, and times can get difficult." She explains, "I did a show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers - big, small - which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn't an easy decision."

She adds, "I have always said that TV gives you really good money so it was a difficult choice to leave all of that. You are again a struggler if you don't want to pursue your career on television. So my struggle started when I left the show and decided to try my hands on another medium, in films." The Bigg Boss star also shared an incident that changed her perception about her. "People might still not remember you if you do a show for two years. But I did YRKKH for 8 years. I have never been offered a huge project or something. There was this one big producer who had once told me, 'Hina, I really want to cast you but when I want to watch you on the Internet, all I can find are those Yeh Rishta videos.' That made me change my viewpoint and I wanted to do things to present a bouquet of my work, so that tomorrow hopefully a big producer can notice me and give me a big film."

