EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi reveals when she fell in love with acting: ‘For the longest time I wrestled with it’

Huma Qureshi, who made her film debut with a supporting role in Gangs Of Wasseypur, has come a long way in her career. In her acting career of 10 years, she has been a part of many movies such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya, Jolly LLB 2, Double XL, and her latest movie Monica, O My Darling. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed when she fell in love with acting, and what fascinated her about it. She also shared that her family always thought she would do something more academically inclined as she was always good at studies.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Huma Qureshi said that she was one of those ‘classically confused’ kids who didn’t know what they wanted to do in their lives. “My family always thought that I would do something more academically inclined, because I was the smartest child they had. But I completely let them down clearly (chuckles). But you know I was head girl, I was always debating, in so many extra-curricular activities, and always good in studies. But I knew that I did not want to do that,” said Huma. She said that she was into a lot of extra-curriculars at college, and theatre was one of them.

She recalled the time when they were doing a play, but didn’t have boys to perform with them since it was an all-girl college. “So we had to come up with a smarter idea on how to not use guys without people realizing. So we did this play called ‘Women of Mahabharata’, and all of us actually worked and created Kunti, Gandhari, Bhagwati- all these characters. We all had monologues, we called them Mahabharata monologues. So I performed that and directed that, and I remember when that happened we started winning all these college awards and started traveling,” she said.