Monica, O My Darling Review: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi film will keep you hooked, Radhika Apte aces her part

Ambition and greed often makes one do things that would surprise, and sometimes shock you, and that is the foundation of director Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling. Jayant Arkhedkar (played by Rajkummar Rao ) is a classic case of rags to riches. With luck and talent by his side his time changes, and is now touted to be the future of Unicorn Group, which is owned by his to be father-in-law Satyanarayan Adhikari. However, all of this goes at stake when he gets involved in a passionate affair, which is subsequently followed by a murderous plot. This obviously invites many slip ups, unwillings actions, and a cat and mouse chase, which leads to an interesting climax.

What’s Hot?

One of the most important elements in a neo-noir crime comedy thriller are the twists and turns that make you gasp along the way, and Monica, O My Darling suffices that requirement. Especially in the second half, which has enough high points to keep you on the edge of your seat. Kudos to director Vasan Bala and writer Yogesh Chandekar for pulling that off. This narrative is also aptly supported by Achint Thakkar’s music and background score (BGM), which has a perfect mix of old world charm and contemporary tunes. Especially the BGM which reminds you of many yesteryear Hollywood detective movies. Director of photography (DOP) Swapnil Sonawane’s tremendous close up shots shows his immense faith in the acting talent of his artists, and even brings the movie’s world alive in association with the vision and creation of production designer Mansi Mehta.

What’s Not?

The first half of the film develops at its own pace, and a little speed in the narrative there could have helped the movie further. In a murder-mystery, the faster the story grows the more thrill it promises, and Monica, O My Darling falters a bit there in the first 45 minutes of the film. Director Vasan Bala, writer Yogesh Chandekar, and editor Atanu Mukherjee could have sharpened that portion a little more. Most of the dialogues also don’t stand out, except the ones that have certain nostalgic references.

Performances

Rajkummar Rao has given an effortless performance as Jayant Arkhedkar, beautifully showcasing the emotional graph of the character. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who plays his fiance lives the part, while Huma Qureshi delivers a crackling performance as Monica. Sikander Kher aces in each of his scenes, and Sukant Goel gives a very controlled performance. However, for me the star of the film is Radhika Apte, who plays ACP Naidu. It seems she was having a great time playing the quirky character, and that came across on screen.

Final Verdict

If you are a fan of the neo-noir genre, then Monica, O My Darling should appeal to you. Watch it for the thrills and entertainment.