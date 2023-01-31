EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan to start shooting for Karan Johar’s next production from February

Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Karan Johar has roped in Prithviraj Sukumaran for Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut, which marks Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s venture into acting. Kajol plays a pivotal role in this yet untitled emotional thriller, and is paired opposite Prithviraj. Pinkvilla now has another update on this project, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir. We have learnt that Ibrahim will start shooting for the film from next month.

“While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously,” informs a source close to the development. We had earlier reported that the premise of the upcoming movie revolves around three key characters played by Prithviraj, Kajol and Ibrahim.