EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan to start shooting for Karan Johar’s next production from February
The movie is directed by Kayoze Irani, and is also headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol.
Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that Karan Johar has roped in Prithviraj Sukumaran for Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut, which marks Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s venture into acting. Kajol plays a pivotal role in this yet untitled emotional thriller, and is paired opposite Prithviraj. Pinkvilla now has another update on this project, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of terrorism in Kashmir. We have learnt that Ibrahim will start shooting for the film from next month.
“While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously,” informs a source close to the development. We had earlier reported that the premise of the upcoming movie revolves around three key characters played by Prithviraj, Kajol and Ibrahim.
Ibrahim has even assisted Karan Johar on his upcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, Kayoze Irani has already begun with the recce, and had put up a few pictures on January 16 on Instagram from a snowy location. “What a special crew. Can’t wait,” the actor-turned-director had written. His mother Zenobia Irani had also commented on the post stating, “My darling Kayo eagerly waiting for the release.”
Kayoze Irani had earlier played Kaizaad 'Sudo' Sodabottleopenerwala in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. He had also directed a segment in Netflix’s 2021 anthology film - Ajeeb Daastaans, which had featured Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in the lead.
We reached out to director Kayoze Irani for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from him.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vaani Kapoor to headline Mardaani fame Gopi Puthran’s gritty crime thriller show, Deets Inside
Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite l...Read more