EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm not in a great rush to look for a project with Kareena', Saif Ali Khan explains why

Marriage has not dimmed this star couple’s love but perhaps made it stronger. They fell in love on the sets of Tashan (2008). After two kids and a nine-year-old marriage, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are going stronger than ever and unarguably, the best couple of Bollywood and you can see their being completely in tune with each other as they step out in public. They have acted together in six movies (LOC: Kargil, Omkara, Kurbaan and Tashan) with Agent Vinod (2012) being their last one. Saif, who was shooting for Vikram Vedha, has apparently taken a short break to give Kareena some much-needed emotional support (as she’s currently in quarantine after having tested positive) and be with his family in Mumbai.

While Saif and Kareena’s off-screen chemistry continues to sizzle and smoke up the paparazzi cameras, the Nawab of Pataudi explains to us why he is in no hurry to sign a project with his gorgeous biwi right now.

It's been nine years since Kareena and Saif's last movie together. Both are extremely choosy where their projects are concerned. Many of their fans would love to see them together. Saif says dryly, “I have started giving slightly boring answers now where this question is concerned and this discussion comes up. I say it depends on the script. But frankly speaking, yes, sure I would love to work together with Kareena but I am not in a great rush to look for something with her unless somebody comes up with a very clever idea (concept) as to why (we should work together).”

It’s not just an intelligent way to fend off queries but also a wise and mature way of looking at things. Saif says, "I am quite used to going away to work and coming back home to my lovely family and having a balance. One of the tough things is balancing anything. Going to work with family is something that I haven’t done in a while, and I am not in a huge rush to do so it will have to be something really remarkable to make me adjust my things. It will have to be a director who casts us not because we are husband and wife but just as actors or cast us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us. Kareena and I are both working people and I think to keep life interesting it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together."

Saif says he and Kareena discuss their work at home. He says, "We discuss scripts at home, yes for sure, definitely, because we are husband and wife and we discuss everything, but not too much on a deeper level. We discuss anything that is an influence on our lives from whatever to whatever, so obviously work forms a huge part of that – like what happened, what I was offered, what I am thinking or think what I should do, and what do you think about this etc.? I have started thinking of myself as an actor so there comes a time where you have to prep at home for my characters. If you have the luxury, you can try and hopefully become that guy without upsetting your family – usually physically and slightly mentally and if you are good you can slip in and out of your characters."

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on quarantine period with Kareena Kapoor, sons Taimur & Jeh: It was God's gift to us