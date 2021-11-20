EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on quarantine period with Kareena Kapoor, sons Taimur & Jeh: It was God's gift to us

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan candidly spoke about how did he spend his quarantine period with Kareena Kapoor, sons Taimur and Jeh. Sharing his experience the ‘Go Goa Gone 2’ actor said it was “God’s gift” to them.

“It was great, it was the best thing. It was God's gift to us during the pandemic. Taimur was happy to have us and we were playing with him all the time and he was so positive. It’s a blessing having the children and family together because we had a really intimate and lovely time and though it was a tough time, we managed because of the positive energy of the kids honestly,” said Saif.

Talking about the work front, Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and fans finally got the chance to witness the 'forever cherished' cinematic pairing of Saif and Rani Mukerji in the drama. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Saif also revealed his son Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to his role as conman Bunty.

Saif said, “He understands that I think quite early because I do a mix of roles luckily. I’m not just a villain or hero so he says- why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people what do you do in this movie so I’m like well this is a cute role he’s a good guy and doesn’t kill anyone, he’s a bit of a con. Taimur then asked what’s a con? So I mean he’s constantly hearing something or the other from what I’m doing. I think he has understood it’s all a drama.”