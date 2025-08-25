Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2025 So Far: Chhaava and Saiyaara reign supreme; War 2 occupies 3rd spot despite underperformance

We head towards the end of the second trimester of 2025. The year so far for Bollywood has been surprising, as well as enlightening. We have had a few small movies do massive business, and then we have also had some huge films bomb at the box office. Chhaava, which released in February, is stationed as, not just the number one Bollywood movie of 2025, but also the number one Indian movie of 2025 so far. It is very likely to end up as the year's highest grosser too, unless Kantara: Chapter 1 lives up to its hype.

Chhaava Is The Highest Grossing Bollywood Movie Of 2025 So Far; YRF Has The Most Eventful Year

YRF has had an interesting 2025. They tasted big success and big failure, all within a couple of months. Saiyaara emerged the biggest success story of the year vis-a-vis expectations while War 2 ended up underdelivering. Saiyaara, which was not expected to make it to the list of top 10 highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2025, is comfortably sitting on the 2nd position while War 2, which was everyone's number one pick for the year's highest grossing Bollywood movie, is settling for the third spot.

Films like Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5 and Raid 2, benefitted from being sequels to loved films and put up reasonable to good numbers, depending on their budget and appeal. Sikandar ended up being a huge dud while Sky Force severely underperformed as well. Kesari 2 and Jaat may not be breakout films, but they managed to do respectable final business nonetheless.

Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2025 At The Worldwide Box Office So Far, Are As Under

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Box Office 1 Chhaava Rs 783 crore 2 Saiyaara Rs 555 crore (still running) 3 War 2 Rs 340 crore (11 days. still running) 4 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 268 crore 5 Housefull 5 Rs 260 crore 6 Raid 2 Rs 223 crore 7 Sikandar Rs 177 crore 8 Sky Force Rs 146 crore 9 Kesari 2 Rs 144 crore 10 Jaat Rs 112 crore

Note: Mahavatar Narsimha was presented by Hombale Films so it has not been considered as a conventional Bollywood movie

Bollywood Has An Exciting Slate Of Upcoming Releases

Upcoming Bollywood movies that can make it to the top 10 list are Jolly LLB 3, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thama, De De Pyaar De 2, Dhurandhar and Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled next with Anurag Basu. There can be a few movies like The Bengal Files that can surprise the trade and the audiences by putting up some jawdropping numbers.

