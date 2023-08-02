EXCLUSIVE: Is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra making Dhyan Chand biopic? Director reveals

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is one of the most celebrated Indian film directors, occasional actors, and screenwriters. He is famously known for writing and directing Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which became super hits at the box office. On July 11, 2023, Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Mikha Bhaag turned 10 years. Even after all these years, Rakeysh Omprakash's directorial continues to leave an unforgettable impression on moviegoers and reverberate emotionally. Now, the famous director sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and candidly spoke about whether he wants to make a biopic on Indian field hockey player Dhyan Chand or not and also opened up about the changing trends of biopics in Bollywood.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spills beans on making Dhyan Chand biopic

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was asked if he ever thought of making a biopic on legendary Indian field hockey player Dhyan Chand or if any offers came his way to make a biopic on the fascinating personality of Indian sports.

The director said, "I've never got an offer but whether it has crossed my mind or not, most certainly I would like to tell that story, and I would like to be a spoke in the wheel of telling that story. Even if somebody else is telling it and they want me to be a part of it, any which way whether as a writer, as an executive producer, or as a creator producer, I will give my write down for it. He is absolutely an iconic person of our generation and from this country who ruled the world when he played. He was a magician."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opens up about changing trends of biopics in Bollywood

As we know the trend of biopics in Bollywood started with Rakeysh Omprakash's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the director was asked how he views the transition of a biopic from then 2013 till now and what he thinks has changed the most in biopics as a genre.

The 60-year-old director said that Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has "definitely opened our eyes, our minds, and the blinkers fell off." He further added that the audience got a taste of a new facet of a hero. The director said, "A hero does not have to be involved in a hero-heroine love story with a villain in between but there can be many facets of being the hero of the film and the audiences loved it, and that I guess propelled the producers, storytellers, directors, and studios to tell more stories because they saw a good business."

About the changing of transition, Rakeysh Omprakash said, "We are still extremely nascent as a country and telling sports biopics or biopics per se. We try and portray only very high achievers. Sometimes even a loser can have a very amazing journal. Losers in the sense who are not in the public eye so much. So all those things are very important for me to tell a human story."

Continuing the same, the director said that a story does not necessarily have to be a story of a winner, or a cricketer who scored 50 centuries but telling a story of a cricketer who tried all his life and maybe became a greater coach than the player shed better light in the audience's perspective.

