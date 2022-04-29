EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat charges Rs 20 crore for Paatal Lok 2; Almost 50 times the first season

In 2020, the Jaideep Ahlawat fronted Paatal Lok premiered on Amazon Prime and managed to strike conversations on social media. Jaideep Ahlawat’s portrayal of a cop, Hathiram Chaudhary was talk of the town and it’s this character that has led the series into second season now. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jaideep Ahlawat is being paid a bomb to return to play the character of Hathiram Chaudhary for the second time.



“One success can change the tide for all the actors. Our industry respects talent and success, Jaideep is one of the key reasons for Pataal Lok to succeed. While the actor was paid a nominal amount of 40 lakh for the first season, his salary has gone up by 50 times for the second season. He is paid a handsome sum of Rs 20 crore for season two of Paatal Lok,” revealed a source close to the development.



Unlike films, OTT is a platform where actors earn the least, at-least in the initial seasons. But if things succeed, sky is the limit as far as returns are concerned for the actors too. “It’s a common norm to hike the actor fees with every passing season. But for Jaideep, it’s a success story of sorts, as none expected the tides to turn in this way, so soon,” the source added. His fees for theatrical films will continue to be a lot lower, much like a policy followed by all actors doing web shows for OTT. The second season is currently under production and is expected to go on air by this year end or early 2023.

It will be among the biggest attractions for the streaming platform, who has announced as many as 41 projects at an event recently. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more on Paatal Lok 2.

