EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on battling financial lows: Didn't have money to afford gowns for award nights

might have established her own empire today and has carved a space in the industry. But it hasn't been a bed of roses for the actress. In fact, she has had her own share of struggle in her initial days. In several interviews, she has spoken about how she had run away from home and come to Mumbai with just Rs 1500 in her pocket. From there, today she's turned out to be the highest paid heroine in Bollywood.

When asked about battling such terrible financial lows, Kangana reiterated, "Initially when you start, you don't get paid. You're not a starkid who are given stylists and who tell them what to style with what. I remember after Gangster, I was going for these award functions where I was getting an award. I didn't have clothes to wear. I didn't even have any money to buy those clothes. So there was this designer friend of mine Rick Roy who used to sponsor my clothes. He was struggling himself but his parents were supporting him"

She further shared how had it not been for Rick, she would have been absent from those functions completely. "He would make these gowns for me and I'd wonder where he's getting the money from. But it was wonderful that somebody came to my help. Otherwise, how would I even go to these functions? I wouldn't have made it to those award nights. I didn't have clothes. Otherwise, I used to wear a few Mango tops and for me, those were the luxury brands. That was the best I could afford at that point. I didn't have access to anything. From there, I came here so it's amazing," she shared.

