EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut: Hrithik Roshan labeled me as a gold digger; told his friends I was after his money
Kangana Ranaut has carved her own place in an industry that reeks of privilege and nepotism. Standing tall against several industry biggies, including her ex Hrithik Roshan, she has made her points very clear. Here, in an interview, which she gave last month, she had revealed it all about how Hrithik tried to defame her by labeling her as a gold digger to his friends and why she's now drawn towards material ambitions.
Talking about the same, Kangana shares, "When I look back at my journey, I do feel proud but at the same time, I'd say that when I started off, I didn't have any material ambitions. It's only a few years ago when I had a fallout with one of my exes (Hrithik Roshan) and the whole legal case happened, I remember it became a discussion that I'm from a small town, I'm after his money. It was like that and girls are judged on that basis. I started to think on those lines ever since. Maybe being a woman, I don't look at money but am I looked at like that from an outside perspective that I'm a gold digger from a small town? It's something that is so obnoxiously said to you that it can change the course of your life. So then, it became about material things."
She further adds, "Today, I can proudly say that my ex lives in a rented house funded by his father and I have bought my house and office space on my own." The Queen actress reasons, "It gave me a perspective that maybe, I have a fair chance in the society if I'm somebody like that. If he said to his friends, "Oh, she's only after my money," I didn't know how to prove that it wasn't it. In a relationship, how does one who doesn't have such possessions, comes from a small town with a humble background, have no chance of love, dignity! That person suddenly doesn't have a say in this world of nepotistic materialistic people. Then, I thought I'm going to have the best house anyone will have, best office and by the age of 50, I also will be one of the richest people in India. That's what I've just decided."
