EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar drops a hint about Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; Check

Ever since Karan Johar announced his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fans are eagerly waiting for the same. The film which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles was recently wrapped up. With this film, Karan Johar will be stepping into the shoes of a director after almost 7 years. KJo will soon be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and in a recent interview with Pinkvilla while talking about the show he dropped a hint about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

During a fun segment in the interview, Karan Johar was asked which celebrity according to him will ace the particular dance forms. On hearing hip-hop, KJo instantly replied Ranveer Singh. Freestyle according to him Ranbir Kapoor would ace, Salsa - Hrithik Roshan, contemporary - Varun Dhawan and so on. When Karan was asked who according to him would ace Kathak, the ace filmmaker replied, “Well I want to save that for when you see Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

To note, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had taken to their Instagram handles to share a goodbye post as they wrapped the shooting of the film.

