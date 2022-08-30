EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar reveals dance forms these B’wood stars will ace

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on September 3, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, judge Karan Johar shared his excitement about the show’s return to TV after five years. “I was wondering why they didn’t call me earlier. This show was actually the first reality show I ever judged. My judging journey began in 2012 right before the release of Student Of The Year. 10 years later I am back with I think the most popular reality show I have ever judged. I was really happy that they were coming back with the brand Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, because it’s like Dhoom. It’s like a franchise,” says KJO.

Talking about his equation with co-judge Madhuri Dixit Nene, and host Maniesh Paul, Karan adds, “Maniesh and I are buddies. We make so much fun with each other. There is so much nok jhok that happens, but I never let it like… we have just built that equation over the years. He also kind of has built his career through Jhalak, my reality show journey has also happened through Jhalak. Madhuri I have admiration, love and respect so much for. We are a comfortable gang. When we came back this time, we just felt like we were back home.”

Meanwhile, in a fun game segment, Karan Johar also named a few celebs who will ace certain dance forms. For hip hop, the filmmaker feels Ranveer Singh would be the best. For freestyle, he named Ranbir Kapoor and for contemporary, he feels Varun Dhawan will ace the dance form. “He is kinda cool in the contemporary zone. He does really well. I have seen him do it in ABCD as well,” Karan elaborates.

For Garba, Karan named Shah Rukh Khan. “I think Shah Rukh has done it so well in Raees. He danced so phenomenally, he will be fantastic,” says Karan. When asked about Kathak, KJO answered, “Well, I am going to save that for when you see Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde's reason for joining the show is- 'Madhuri Dixit', she confesses; WATCH