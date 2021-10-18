EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor and Sujoy Ghosh team up on a thriller; Goes on floors in February

Ever since the release of Kahaani (2012), there have been talks about Kareena Kapoor teaming up with director Sujoy Ghosh on a feature film. A decade since then, the duo is set to collaborate on an edge of the seat thriller and the film in question will go on the floors in the month of February in India with a start to finish schedule.

It will be produced by Jay Shewakramani. “Kareena has been on the look-out for a good thriller for a while now and her hunt has finally come to an end with Sujoy’s next film. The two are all excited for this collaboration and looking forward to starting shooting for it from February. It will be shot at Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North East India over a period of two months,” revealed a source close to the development. Much like Sujoy’s previous films, this one too is a thriller, and the narrative is loaded with twists and turns.

“While Kareena will be leading the cast, many more acclaimed actors have come on board the film. All key characters have been cast and the team is now expected to proceed towards the pre-production stage in the hills of North East,” the source informed, adding further that it’s a cast full of acclaimed actors. “It has names who have won over the audience with their performance in the OTT world over the last 2 years,” the source added.

Kareena recently wrapped up shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and the actress has time again described it as one of the most exciting films of her career. The social drama, an official adaptation of Forrest Gump, is gearing up for a Valentines Day opening. After wrapping up the Sujoy Ghosh film, she moves on to director Hansal Mehta’s next to be produced by Ekta Kapoor. Sujoy was earlier planning a thriller with Shahid Kapoor, however, the same has been put on hold. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kareena Kapoor.

