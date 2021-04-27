EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani may resume filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 from next month; Read Deets

The Anees Bazmee directorial has earlier been shot in Jaipur, Lucknow, Manali and Mumbai.

In February this year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will resume shooting for their upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a short schedule in Manali. Soon after director Anees Bazmee had posted a picture from Himachal Pradesh. He captioned the snap as, “It's nice to be back on set. Resuming #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 shoot by implementing all the precautions and guidelines.” After wrapping up that schedule, the team had moved to Mumbai where had also joined the cast from March 15.

Soon after Kartik had tested positive for Covid-19, and Bazmee had told Pinkvilla that they will start filming again after his leading man recovers. We now have a new update on this much awaited movie. A source close to the development informs that Kartik, Kiara and Tabu might resume filming from the second or third week of May. “That’s the plan the makers have as of now. They want to start shooting again from May, but everything will also depend on the Covid situation around their planned date,” adds the source.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, has been shot in Jaipur and Lucknow in 2020. Another small portion will also be shot in Lucknow at a later date. Meanwhile, Kartik will next be seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and is rumoured to be doing Rohit Dhawan’s next. Kiara Advani has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Mr Lele in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007, and featured and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: FWICE Head: If lockdown extends, we'll reach out to Salman Khan for help as he always helps workers

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×