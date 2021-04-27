EXCLUSIVE: FWICE Head: If lockdown extends, we'll reach out to Salman Khan for help as he always helps workers

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President Birendra Nath Tiwari adds that they will get in touch with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty too.

Due to a rise in the Covid-19 cases, many Indian states have either implemented new restrictions, lockdown or a partial curfew. Maharashtra is also in a state of lockdown since the past few days. Film shoots have come to a halt, and the daily wage artists are the first ones to get impacted. Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President Birendra Nath Tiwari says that they haven’t requested any monetary help for the workers as yet, but they will need support if another lockdown is announced.

“If the lockdown is extended, then we will reach out to for help. He is someone who has always helped the workers. We will even get in touch with actors like and Rohit Shetty, who can help us, and have stood by us in the past too. Filmmaker Manish Goswami recently sent 100 packets of groceries for the workers. We are making a list of those who need it on priority basis, and will send it to them,” informs Tiwari.

Besides the junior artists and spot boys, the chorus singers and smaller musicians also need help. We hope things get better soon FWICE Head Birendra Nath Tiwari

The FWICE President further adds, “These workers need help as they depend on daily wages, and obviously there is no income because there is no work. Besides the junior artists and spot boys, the chorus singers and smaller musicians also need help. We hope things get better soon.”

Last year too Salman had extended financial support to thousands of daily wage workers from the industry. Many other celebs including , Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, , Boney Kapoor, Aanand L Rai had stepped forward to help the daily wage workers.

