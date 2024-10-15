EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan reveals his biggest learning in 13 years of career and every Friday challenges; 'pehle main sochta tha, mujhe pehle film mil jaye...'

Kartik Aaryan's journey from being an engineering student to becoming one of the top actors is well-known to many. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that his struggles didn't end when he got his debut film. Since the beginning of his career, he has constantly been trying to prove something or the other at the box office with each new release on a Friday. However, with experience, the Chandu Champion actor has realized that he shouldn't be attached to any Friday, failure, or success. This mindset has helped him overcome the struggles.

In the latest episode of the Pinkvilla Masterclass at IFP Season 14, Kartik Aaryan was asked what he has learned the most during his 13 years in the industry. In response, the actor revealed that he has always been trying to prove something with every Friday release of his films.

However, this journey taught him an important lesson — that he should not develop an attachment to either success or failure. The Luv Aaj Kal actor explained that no one can guarantee a film's success at the box office, whether it's a prominent filmmaker, producer, actor, or even a newbie in the industry. Therefore, he only thinks about a film's performance for a week or ten days and then moves on.

Recalling an interesting insight from his journey in Bollywood, Kartik shared that when he was initially struggling with auditions, he used to believe that once he got his debut film, his career would be made. For those unaware, Kartik debuted with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

However, his perspective changed after the film's release. He soon realized that his struggles had only become more difficult, with the new challenge of maintaining his acting career.

Giving further insight into his journey, which has been full of ups and downs, he said, "Phir uske baad meri filmein nahi chali kuch, toh mujhe laga ab toh main gaya. Phir meri film chal gayi toh mujhe laga arre waah, ab toh main kahin nahi gaya. Phir meri film wapas nahi chali, toh woh roller-coaster ride hai." (After my debut, some of my films didn't perform well at the box office, and I thought my career had ended. Then, some films did well, and I thought I was established in the industry. So, no one can predict this roller-coaster journey.)

Kartik concluded by stating that despite all the Friday struggles and unpredictability, he is grateful to receive good film offers and opportunities to work.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and co-starring Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The film's trailer has received a positive response from the audience and is set to release in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

