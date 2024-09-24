Laapataa Ladies: Chhaya Kadam aka Manju Mai breaks silence on ongoing controversy about no-women jury for Oscars 2025; ‘Film samajhna zyaada…’

The submission of Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies to the Oscars 2025 drew controversy over not having women in the selection jury. Additionally, several internet users called out The Film Federation of India for referring to Indian women as a ‘strange mix of submission and dominance’ in their description, reflecting on Laapataa Ladies as their choice. Meanwhile, Chhaya Kadam asserted that nothing was more important than connoisseurs making these choices.

During a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Chhaya Kadam had a rather simple opinion on this as she said, “Hum film waale log hai (We’re filmy people). It’s important that we’ve film connoisseurs take these picks, irrespective of whether they’re male or female. Film samajhna zyaada zaroori hai aur usse zyaada important kuch nahi hai (It is important to understand the film nothing is more important than that).”

The Madgaon Express actress further expressed happiness about Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Nitanshi Goel starrer being selected as India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards. She shared that she is excited about the honor as she believes more people will get the chance to watch it.

“But yes, I truly believe that Laapataa Ladies ko Oscar milna chahiye aur andar se lag raha hai ki aisa hi hoga (LL should be honored with Oscar, and I have a gut feeling that it will happen).”

It is worth mentioning that Laapataa Ladies has been selected out of 29 films from the list. Among contending films was also Chhaya’s All We Imagine As Light which couldn’t make it to the cut. Reacting to it, the veteran actress mentioned that both are her kids. She stated she was as equally excited about both films. Nevertheless, she was sure that her Cannes winner film would make it to the Oscars.

She further highlighted that All We Imagine As Light’s director Payal Kapadia is a different woman. She also congratulated the team of Kiran Rao’s directorial.

Made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, Laapataa Ladies was also screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. It received a standing ovation from the audience present at the festival. It was later released in the theaters and then later on the OTT platform, Netflix.

