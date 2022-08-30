EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to get a Comic book avatar - source reveals

Kartik Aaryan won over the audience in May 2022 with his portrayal of Rooh Baba in the Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is not just the biggest Hindi film opener of 2022 but also the rare post pandemic blockbuster of Bollywood. While the film is already out on Netflix, the reach is expected to elevate further post its television premiere. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kartik Aaryan’s character, Rooh Baba, is all set to get a comic book avatar soon.

It would mark Kartik’s debut in the comic book universe with a leading publishing house of India. “Kartik is immensely popular in the kids and this move will just bring him closer to this section of audience. The comic book will be released by Diamond Comics, the largest distributors and publishers of comic in India. The idea to spin Rooh Baba into a comic avatar was taken seeing the popularity of the character in the kids,” revealed a source close to the development.

For those unaware, Diamond Comics is the name behind iconic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Billoo, Pinki and Motu Patlu to know some. Talking of Kartik, the actor is in the process of completing the Rohit Dhawan directed entertainer, Shehzada, which reunites him with Kriti Sanon. The actor will soon dive into the world of Satyaprem Ki Katha produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and then finally Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He also has Kabir Khan’s next directorial under his kitty.

On Tuesday evening, Kartik had teaser his fans on social media by promising them a big update. The actor had posted, “A big update for my Lil Fans, coming soon.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kartik Aaryan.

