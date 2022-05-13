EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan on one advice they’d give their younger self

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year, and Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting the movie. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the leading pair opened up about their respective journeys, the hurdles that came along the way, about their upcoming movie, and on whether horror-comedy is a risky genre. “It's difficult, but I won’t call it risky,” states Kiara.

Kartik further adds, “In fact, it’s all the more, if it’s correctly done, then it’s the most enjoyable genre because they really fit well together - horror and comedy, because the essence of horror is in thrills, and to have those thrills with comical elements, it will always elevate a scene. I would not say it’s risky, in fact it’s a very good genre to be a part of, and it works well when it’s done in the correct quantity. If you would have seen the trailer (of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), all the dialogues if they land, they land really well, and then the horror elements just increase everything. So the stakes are higher in a horror comedy film.”

Kartik and Kiara have been a part of the film business for a long time now. If they could go back in time and give one piece of advice to their younger self, what would that be? “I would just say that it’s all going to work out,” says Kiara. Kartik adds, “It was the same, I was going to say the same thing. I would frame it for both of us, ‘Don’t worry, it’s all going to work out. Tu hero, aur tu heroine ban jayegi’.”

