EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif on Zoya’s possible crossover with Pathaan, Rubai; ‘All these stories can be so exciting’

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif reprises the role of Zoya in the film, and her action sequences in Tiger 3 are being lauded by one and all. In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Katrina was asked whether fans will get to see a crossover of her character Zoya with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Deepika Padukone’s Rubai, and others from YRF Spy Universe. Find out what she said!

Katrina Kaif on possible crossover of Tiger 3’s Zoya with other characters from YRF Spy Universe

Tiger 3 had a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, who was seen as Pathaan in the film. Tiger and Pathaan crossover left fans mighty impressed. When asked if fans can expect a possible crossover of Zoya with Pathaan, or Rubai, or other Spy Universe characters, Katrina Kaif told Pinkvilla, “I think everything now has to unfold slowly, so step-by-step let’s see where now all the different avenues - where the spy universe goes and where Adi (Aditya Chopra) takes it.”

She further added that whether it’s Zoya, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan, or Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir, all the characters of the YRF Spy Universe are so well written, that a lot can be done with them. “But I think that’s the wonderful thing about creating all these characters is that each character, you know whether it Pathaan, whether its Kabir, whether its Tiger, Zoya, they all have got such incredible well-written characters that there's so much you can do with them,” she said.

Katrina further added, “All these stories can be so exciting and they can all be interwoven and every character will add to the other story and that’s a really beautiful thing and it was a very visionary idea from Adi.”

About YRF Spy Universe

YRF Spy Universe comprises of film films. Ek Tha Tiger (2012), starring Katrina and Salman Khan was the first film of the YRF Spy Universe. Its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017. Following that, WAR, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff released in 2019, in which Hrithik played the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Shah Rukh and Deepika starrer Pathaan is the fourth film in the Spy Universe. The recently released Tiger 3 marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

