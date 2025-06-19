Inside Prabhas’ luxurious Hyderabad farmhouse worth Rs 60 crores which is way more expensive than SRK’s Jannat in Alibaug

Prabhas has gradually etched his name as one of the most-demanded pan-Indian stars at the moment. The actor consistently wins hearts with his screen presence, while his gentle nature and humility earn him the title of darling from his fans.

While he is quite calm and likes to keep his personality and life low-key, the actor is also known to be the owner of luxurious assets, one of which includes his sprawling farmhouse in Hyderabad.

Prabhas’ Hyderabad farmhouse is a luxurious family home

More of an opulent bungalow turned into a farmhouse, every inch of Prabhas’ sprawling property in Hyderabad screams of elegance, luxury, and comfort. This place is one of his go-to places amid busy schedules, where he takes a pitstop to reset himself for the work ahead.

According to a Filmfare report, the property spans a massive 84 acres and is valued at Rs. 60 crores. At this price, Prabhas’ farmhouse leaves behind Shah Rukh Khan’s dreamy holiday home in Alibaug named Jannat. That property is reportedly priced at approximately Rs. 14.67 crores.

What’s inside Prabhas’ Hyderabad farmhouse?

Located near the celebrity-famed area of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Prabhas’ farmhouse is marked by a sprawling facade at the very entrance, which gives it a very spacious feel.

Coming to the facilities, it features a lush green garden, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an in-house gymnasium, a dedicated play area, and much more.

The interior of the place is said to be marked by a white and wood aesthetic with minimalist interiors. Large chandeliers mark the more royal appeal of the property.

Prabhas is also the owner of an Italian villa

Beyond Hyderabad, Prabhas also owns another massive villa in Italy. The Tuscan-styled property, designed with a vintage aesthetic, is reportedly priced at Rs. 40 crores.

An ET Now report suggests that the actor has lent out this place for a whopping monthly rental, which he too uses as a vacation retreat occasionally.

Prabhas’ work front

Coming back to his work front, the actor is eyeing a big release soon with The Raja Saab hitting the big screens on December 5.

Besides this, he has an untitled film, PrabhasHanu, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. He also has Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in the pipeline next.

