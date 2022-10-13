EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif opens up on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and on Merry Christmas featuring Vijay Sethupathi
Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is busy promoting Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter
Katrina Kaif, who is presently promoting Gurmmeet Singh’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 in the pipeline. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress reveals she always chooses films based on how engaging the story is. “As you said Merry Christmas, working with a director like Sriram Raghavan, he is one of my favourite directors. I love the kind of thriller stories he tells. Working with a phenomenal actor like Vijay (Sethupathi), and then Tiger 3,” says Katrina.
She further adds, “Working again in that franchise that I have so much regards for because Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) gives Zoya’s role (her character in the movie) that kind of prominence and importance in the action, and I love doing action. Ofcourse, working with Salman again is fantastic.” Katrina Kaif informs that she felt the same thing about Phone Bhoot. “The minute I heard the story, I just immediately said yes. I didn’t even tell Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer) that, ‘Okay, let me see, give me a few days’, because I felt that this concept and story was something unique enough to be told,” she shares.
During the conversation, Katrina also revealed that she can’t see horror films. “I can’t see them. I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Seriously I couldn’t. I had to like cover my eyes. When Tabu comes all that even though I know that there is humour inside of it even for me that was very very scary.”
Phone Bhoot features Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.
