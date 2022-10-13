EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif opens up on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and on Merry Christmas featuring Vijay Sethupathi

Katrina Kaif, who is presently promoting Gurmmeet Singh’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 in the pipeline. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress reveals she always chooses films based on how engaging the story is. “As you said Merry Christmas, working with a director like Sriram Raghavan, he is one of my favourite directors. I love the kind of thriller stories he tells. Working with a phenomenal actor like Vijay (Sethupathi), and then Tiger 3,” says Katrina.

She further adds, “Working again in that franchise that I have so much regards for because Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) gives Zoya’s role (her character in the movie) that kind of prominence and importance in the action, and I love doing action. Ofcourse, working with Salman again is fantastic.” Katrina Kaif informs that she felt the same thing about Phone Bhoot. “The minute I heard the story, I just immediately said yes. I didn’t even tell Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer) that, ‘Okay, let me see, give me a few days’, because I felt that this concept and story was something unique enough to be told,” she shares.