EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Katrina Kaif on Vicky Kaushal, life post marriage: Nice to have a person like him in my life

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are promoting their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the trio opened up about the Gurmmeet Singh directorial. “The film is very different. Also, the writers who wrote the film - this is something which has been a passion project to them for a long time. So it’s written with a lot of detail and thought behind it. It wasn’t a concept and then ‘let’s write the film’. This was a story they wanted to write as a tribute to a lot of cinema which they find funny, and have been kind of inspired by,” says Katrina.

Meanwhile, the Raajneeti actress also opens up on life after marriage. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends. “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you’re living together. It's been really beautiful, it’s been really, really wonderful. He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life,” shares Katrina.