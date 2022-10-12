EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Katrina Kaif couldn't finish watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: It was very scary

Ghost scare: When asked Katrina Kaif if she enjoys watching ghost films, she said, “Not much. I can’t see them. I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 . Seriously I couldn’t. I had to like cover my eyes. When Tabu comes all that even though I know that there is humour inside of it even for me that was very very scary.”

Phone Bhoot has been in the news for a long time. Recently, the trailer starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was released. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and is slated to release on November 4. Well, it was during the trailer launch, the lead actress, Katrina Kaif revealed that she is scared of ghosts and cannot watch horror films. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she elaborated on her fear and many other topics.

And when shooting for Phone Bhoot, were you scared on location? The actress replied, “No (not on) location. We didn’t have such locations. I am also a ghost in the film right? I am not going to be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them like haha I am the ghost (everyone laughs). In our film there are a lot more comedians, I think. It's primarily comedy whole lot of errors, an unintentional comedy in the way that I think the boys in the film don’t realise.”

Katrina praised the writers of the film and said, “This is been a passion project to them for a long time. So, it is written with a lot of detail.”

Farhan Akhtar also revealed Katrina wanted to do ghost role:

The producer-actor had said that the actress’ interest in a ghost role was a shock for him. “Katrina was after me to play a ghost. She wanted to play a ghost. Even we were confused about how someone beautiful like Katrina can play a ghost,” he added.

To note, Farhan has announced his next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa and it stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

The first poster was shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi and he wrote, "Triple Trouble In Bhoot World! Darna allowed hai, as long as you're laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas in 2021 (sic)." Ishaan, on the other hand, wrote, "Phone Bhoot pe aapka swaagat hai Mahasher. Kahiye, kaunsi bhootiya samasya mein atke hai aap?(sic)."

About Phone Bhoot:

In the film, Katrina Kaif is seen in the role of a ghost who assigns Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s characters on a mission. The movie also features Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in the key roles. Jackie is playing ‘Aatma Ram,' who decides to teach the trio a lesson and spoils their plans of catching ghosts.

Katrina Kaif's work front:

Apart from this, Katrina will be reuniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Next, she also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

