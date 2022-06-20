EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon & Aditya Roy Kapur to romance each other in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy getting ready to take his next project on floors. And for that, he has roped in handsome Aditya Roy Kapur & gorgeous Kriti Sanon for a romantic story. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was keen to cast Kriti & Aditya together and also managed to get a confirmation from both the stars. So, soon, you will see fireworks on your screen when Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur will romance each other, crossing all boundaries! Lovely, isn't it?

The fun will be double because the film will be made by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the star filmmaker, famous for his illustrious filmography and his films, which ostensibly cater to sentiments of glory, pride, heartbreak, betrayal, war, romance, and much more. His latest larger-than-life successful venture was with Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), which got the film to earn Rs. 100 crore at the box office, as per March 2022 reports.

New collab with Kriti and Aditya

A source close to Aditya & Kriti said that they can neither confirm nor deny it, till things are official, but hinted at this collaboration and the modalities being worked out. We tried to get in touch with Aditya Roy Kapur & Kriti Sanon to get a confirmation on the same but we are still awaiting a revert. If the film works out, it would be interesting to see Aditya and Kriti together! Fans loved this jodi in the song Aira Gaira from Dharma Productions' 2019 release Kalank.

Also, this hot jodi caught everybody's attention at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. They were busy enjoying each other's company on a star-studded night.

While the official announcement of this untitled project is still awaited, the project is expected to start rolling in the coming months.

