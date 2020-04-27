EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on battling judgment: 'Some relatives said industry isn't good; shaadi nahi hogi meri'

Not belonging to a film family, Kriti Sanon has made her own space on her own accord. Here, she talks about battling societal perceptions and how her relatives tried to demotivate her. Watch her shocking revelations in the video inside.

Kriti Sanon has been an outsider who's clearly made her own mark in the industry, despite the nepotism around. Today, she's created a space of her own thanks to her incredible performances and commercially successful films. But she reveals that she too has had her share of struggles and self doubt when she wasn't getting a film in the beginning. She also discusses a situation when she was replaced by a starkid and how her relatives felt that once she enters the industry, noone will marry her.

She's battled societal perceptions to finally get to where she has reached in her life. She reveals, "There was a point when I had just thought of coming to Mumbai and trying in films. Then, there were a few relatives and friends felt, 'I don't think it's going to work, industry achhi nahi hai. Bohut log struggle kar rahe hai; shaadi nahi hogi tumhari jaldi. I have heard things like that. A lot of that."

But with commercially viable films and performance driven roles, today when she's climbed up the charts, she reveals everyone's outlook has changed. "Today, the same people talk to me like they're really proud of me which they are. It obviously feels great. I have come from nowhere and I never had thought of becoming an actor. I was an engineer and this wasn't the space I had thought of at all."

All this and more, in this video; watch it full right here:

