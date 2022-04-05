EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to juggle between Ganapath and Shehzada shoots in next 2 months

Kriti Sanon is on a roll these days. After all, the actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include a wide range of genres like horror-comedy, mythological drama, action entertainer, etc. In fact, as per the recent buzz, Kriti is going to have a hectic schedule for two months as she will be juggling between the shooting of two of her projects. We are talking about Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada and Ganapath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff. To note, Ganapath will reportedly be shot in Mumbai while Shehzada will be shot in the picturesque locales of Mauritius.

Talking about Kriti’s busy schedule, the source stated, “Kriti is going to be juggling between two of her films, Ganapath and Shehzada throughout April and May. She will be shooting a small schedule of Ganapath in Mumbai for the next few days before she jets off to Mauritius for the shoot of Shehzada, on April 11. Post Mauritius, she gets into Ganapath again, so Kriti will be constantly hopping between the sets of these 2 film shoots for the whole of the next 2 months”.

Apart from Shehzada and Ganapath: Part 1, Kriti will also be seen playing the lead role in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie will mark her second collaboration with Varun after the 2015 release Dilwale. Besides, Kriti will also be seen playing the role of Sita in Om Raut’s much talked about Adipurush which will feature Prabhas as Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Reportedly, she has also been roped in for an unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap.

