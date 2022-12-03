EXCLUSIVE: Madhu Mantena shares update on Ramayana, here’s when the film will go on floors
The script of this Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar directorial will be ready in a couple of months.
Directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar’s live action trilogy - Ramayana is of the most awaited projects, which filmmaker Madhu Mantena had announced in 2017 in collaboration with Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Mantena had said that this isn’t just a project for them but it’s a purpose - to tell Ramayana in all its glory to the world. Now, in another exclusive conversation with us, producer Madhu has shared an exciting update on this upcoming movie.
“After intense research and groundwork for the last few years on the screenplay and story, the script will be ready in a couple of months. The story needs that amount of research and effort. We are aiming to start shooting from September 2023,” informs Madhu Mantena, who in the past has backed films like Ghajini, Udta Punjab and Super 30.
On Ramayana’s casting
The film has been in the news for a while for its casting, with names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone doing the rounds for the lead parts. However, in the earlier conversation, Madhu had said, “Please expect the biggest cast ever in the history of Indian cinema. The characters of Ravana, Ram, Sita, Laxman are larger than life. You will see actors who are the best in class in terms of performances, coming on board the film. When I say the biggest cast ever, I mean it. It’s going to be really exciting.”
Meanwhile, pre-production work on the film is going on in full swing.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 to release in India and Russia simultaneously