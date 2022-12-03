EXCLUSIVE: Madhu Mantena shares update on Ramayana, here’s when the film will go on floors

Directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar’s live action trilogy - Ramayana is of the most awaited projects, which filmmaker Madhu Mantena had announced in 2017 in collaboration with Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Mantena had said that this isn’t just a project for them but it’s a purpose - to tell Ramayana in all its glory to the world. Now, in another exclusive conversation with us, producer Madhu has shared an exciting update on this upcoming movie.

“After intense research and groundwork for the last few years on the screenplay and story, the script will be ready in a couple of months. The story needs that amount of research and effort. We are aiming to start shooting from September 2023,” informs Madhu Mantena, who in the past has backed films like Ghajini, Udta Punjab and Super 30.