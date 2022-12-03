EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 to release in India and Russia simultaneously

Even as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently promoting their 2021 action-drama, Pushpa: The Rise, in Russia as the Sukumar directorial gears up for its release there on December 8, there is already a lot of buzz around its sequel. While the pre-production work on Pushpa 2 is going on in full swing, it will reportedly go on the floors after the lead pair returns from Russia. Pinkvilla now has another exciting update on this much awaited movie. We have learnt that the makers of Pushpa 2 have plans to release the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer in India and Russia simultaneously.

When we reached out to producer Y. Ravi Shankar, he confirmed the news stating, “Exactly.” He further added, “Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia.” Pushpa: The Rise had also featured Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role, and he will continue with his character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in Pushpa 2 as well. Many new actors are also expected to be a part of the sequel.